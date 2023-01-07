KYODO NEWS - 1 hour ago - 15:16 | Sports, All

Japan's Shingo Kunieda, considered one of the greatest wheelchair tennis players of all time, said Sunday he has hung up his racket.

The 38-year-old Kunieda retired while at the top of the world rankings. He won three Paralympic singles gold medals, including one in Tokyo in 2021, and completed his career Grand Slam by winning Wimbledon last year.

"I became the champion of the year for the 10th time last year, so I have concluded that I have done enough," Kunieda said on his Twitter account.

"I kept thinking about retiring after my dream came true at the Tokyo Paralympics. I began to feel I didn't have much energy left to play on the tour when I won the long-sought Wimbledon title last year."

Kunieda began using a wheelchair at 9 years old as the result of a spinal tumor.

He took up tennis in his final year of elementary school at the advice of his mother, turning professional in 2009.

"Please forgive me for retiring while being No. 1 in the world," said Kunieda, thanking his team, sponsors and rivals.

"Tough competition allowed me to get this far."

Kunieda spent 582 weeks as men's wheelchair singles world No. 1 during his career, according to the International Tennis Federation.