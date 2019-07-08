By Joseph Yun, KYODO NEWS - Jul 8, 2019 - 16:23 | All, World

On June 30, U.S. President Donald Trump briefly set foot in North Korea, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to do so. This is the third meeting between Trump and Kim in just over 12 months.

Certainly, there are plenty of criticisms that this meeting was all theater and no substance. The leaders, however, ended up talking to each other for about an hour, not all that different from the various summit meetings Trump had in Osaka a day or so before. So what more to expect from these two former adversaries now professing great respect, friendship and even love for each other?

Trump now considers North Korea as his signature foreign policy. He sees in North Korea an opening for his famous "deal-making." Trump cannot publicly admit that North Korea has not made any significant progress toward denuclearization, especially as the U.S. presidential election has kicked off.

On the other hand, for Kim Jong Un there is no significant downside to meeting with the U.S. president, which had been only a dream for his father and grandfather. All encounters with the U.S. president gain for Kim international legitimacy, domestic standing and additional time to earn nuclear weapons state status for North Korea.

[KCNA/Kyodo]

The most notable outcome from the meeting was that the two leaders agreed for their working-level officials to re-engage, in the coming weeks. The U.S. side will be under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's direction, with Special Envoy Steven Biegun as negotiator. The lead for the North Korean side remains unclear in light of reports of an apparent purge ordered by Kim after the fallout from the Hanoi summit.

The working-level talks are expected to pick up where the two sides left off in Hanoi. The challenge for the working-level negotiators is to come up with a better deal than the one on the table in Hanoi. For Pyongyang, this must mean significant sanctions relief.

North Korean negotiators will try to get some relief on key foreign exchange earners, such as coal and sea food exports, and remittances from overseas North Korean workers.

For Washington, the denuclearization side of the deal must include more than Kim's offer in February to close and dismantle the Yongbyon nuclear complex. Additional measures in consideration could include a freeze in the weapons and nuclear material production, a definition of denuclearization and a denuclearization road map.

Other items the two sides could also agree on include an end-of-war declaration and exchange of diplomatic liaison offices.

This type of an interim agreement, seen as possible by many North Korea watchers in Washington, has one fundamental problem: it will not come close to complete denuclearization. Still, for the three leaders directly involved -- Trump, Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae In -- an agreement like this will buy time, reduce tensions on the peninsula and work to Moon's political advantage in general elections next spring and to Trump's in his re-election bid next year.

(Joseph Yun, pictured above, is a former State Department special representative for North Korea.)